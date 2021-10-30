Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.730-$-0.530 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.400-$-3.200 EPS.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $149.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

