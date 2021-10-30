Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 105,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

