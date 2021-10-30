Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Shares Down 7%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

About Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

