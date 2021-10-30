Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 109,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.