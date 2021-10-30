Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Trading Down 3.4%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. 3,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 30,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telesites in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

