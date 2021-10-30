TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TU. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. TELUS has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TELUS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TELUS by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,195,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

