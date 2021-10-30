Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

TPX stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.48.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

