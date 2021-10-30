Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

