Teradyne, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

Teradyne stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. Teradyne has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock worth $4,595,778 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teradyne by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

