Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $138.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,778 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after purchasing an additional 213,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after purchasing an additional 309,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

