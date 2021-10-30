Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.