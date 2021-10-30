Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on November 24th

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of TBNK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. 24,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,154. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $235.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

