Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells Acquires 20,521 Shares

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 20,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,174.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,577,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,630,670.90.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,600.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 80,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,200.00.

On Friday, October 8th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 41,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,095.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 66,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.

On Monday, October 4th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 1,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$960.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 20,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$8,060.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 7,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$4,275.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

