Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.81 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.