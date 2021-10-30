Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Textron by 109.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.