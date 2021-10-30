TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (TGVCU) Plans to Raise $100 Million in November 3rd IPO

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (TGVCU) is planning to raise $100 million in an IPO on Wednesday, November 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a market cap of $125.6 million.

ThinkEquity served as the underwriter for the IPO.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to initially focus our search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology industries in the United States and other developed countries, with a special focus within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom (“TMT”) industries and related sectors. Though our sponsor is a Hong Kong company, a majority of our management are located outside of China (including Hong Kong and Macau) and we will not undertake our initial business combination with any entity that conducts a majority of its business or is headquartered in China (including Hong Kong and Macau). “.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1390 Market Street, Suite 200 San Francisco, California 94102 and can be reached via phone at (628) 251-1369.

