Tharisa (LON:THS) Trading 3% Higher

Tharisa plc (LON:THS)’s share price shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.80). 682,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 514,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £379.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.44.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.