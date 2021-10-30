The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Shares Down 4.7% Following Weak Earnings

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 1,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 130,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

