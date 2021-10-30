The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 425.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

