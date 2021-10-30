The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the September 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

BPRN opened at $30.28 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $204.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.66.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.