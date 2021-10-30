The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $143.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 472,808 shares valued at $36,105,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.