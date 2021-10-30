The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

NYSE BCO opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. The Brink’s has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Brink’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

