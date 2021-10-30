The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock worth $538,715,994. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

