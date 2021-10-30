The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 150,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

