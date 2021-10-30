The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 55.6% in October

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

