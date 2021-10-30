The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $324.33 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

