The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $20.13. 92,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,595. The company has a market cap of $477.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The First of Long Island stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 1,010.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of The First of Long Island worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.