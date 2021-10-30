The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,125.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $1,125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $734.55.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,114.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $800.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $1,115.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,597 shares of company stock valued at $84,508,067. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of Tesla by 62.1% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $300,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 97.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21,582.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.