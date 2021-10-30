The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.71.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,468,000 after acquiring an additional 380,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,556 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. 2,732,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

