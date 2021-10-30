The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $190.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $202.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.12.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

