The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Hershey updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.980-$7.110 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.98-$7.11 EPS.

HSY traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $175.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.