The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $48,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.