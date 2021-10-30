The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,705,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

