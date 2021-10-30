The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of WES stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

