The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Limoneira by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $4,410,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 over the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.13 on Friday. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.26 million, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

