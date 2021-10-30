The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $172,000 in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 92.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus in the first quarter worth $318,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

