The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $184,000 in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after buying an additional 9,200,770 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 252,671 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHR stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $302.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

