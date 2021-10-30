The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth $1,014,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 486,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $7.48 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $275.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMKR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

In other EMCORE news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

