The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $205,000 Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,137.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after purchasing an additional 732,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after purchasing an additional 708,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 93.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,274,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,421,000 after purchasing an additional 616,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

