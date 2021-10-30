The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 342.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 70,309 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 176,608 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXF opened at $14.97 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

