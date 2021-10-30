The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:IRL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The New Ireland Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of The New Ireland Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

