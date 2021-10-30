The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $350.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.65.

SHW stock opened at $316.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $323.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.26.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

