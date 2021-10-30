The Timken Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,108 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,843% compared to the typical daily volume of 160 call options.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. The Timken has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in The Timken in the first quarter worth $104,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

