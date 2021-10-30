The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce $283.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.80 million and the highest is $285.30 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $216.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.91. 2,332,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,003. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 140.28, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after buying an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

