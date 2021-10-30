Thomas L. Travis Sells 11,106 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $275,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank7 stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank7 by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter worth $212,000. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

