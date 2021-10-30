Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $10.30 on Friday. Tilray has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Tilray by 157.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

