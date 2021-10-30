Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Down 3.7%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 71,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 643,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

