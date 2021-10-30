Tokes Price Tops $0.0170 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Tokes has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.40 million and $79.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001933 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

