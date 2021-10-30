Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 82.2% in October

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.93. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toray Industries will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

