TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRAMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 269,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,595. TPCO has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

GRAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

